A body was found within a burning car in North Lauderdale and law enforcement are looking for answers. NBC 6's Dan Krauth reports.

Authorities have arrested a young woman in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a burning car in North Lauderdale last week.

Rougiena Deriveire, 18, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 27-year-old Darren Butler, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

Butler's body was found last Tuesday after firefighters responded to a car on fire at Bicentennial Park in the 6100 block of Kimberly Boulevard. After the fire was put out, firefighters and deputies discovered Butler's body in the car.

One witness said she heard several gunshots and a car squeal away just before the car went up in flames.

Authorities haven't said how Butler was killed or what connected Deriveire to the case.