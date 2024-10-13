A 16-year-old and a man were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Miami-Dade

A 16-year-old teenager and a man were found by Miami-Dade police suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday night in Naranja.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 138th Avenue and 262nd Street in southwest Miami-Dade after receiving reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the teenager and the man suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities reported.

Both were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

The relationship between the teenager and the man has not been disclosed, and police state that no suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.