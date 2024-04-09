Man had no pulse for more than 5 minutes after nearly drowning on a Florida beach

A man survived a near drowning that left him without a pulse for several minutes in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

According to NBC6 affiliate WESH, on March 30, several people were rescued after being caught in a riptide.

Felipe Ribeiro Desouza, 21, was the only one who was unresponsive..

Two boogie boarders pulled him off the water, and lifeguard Dalton Smith and deputy Stan Manhart reached them and started giving Desouza CPR. Desouza was handed off to the New Smyrna Fire Department, who kept trying to get his pulse back.

"With the patient being slippery, the board being wet, they were able to maintain the patient on the board and doing very effective CPR," said Ty Tarnow with the New Smyrna Fire Department. "It was just a miracle that this young man was able to pull through," he added.

Tarnow said the victim didn't have a pulse for somewhere between five and seven minutes.

According to WESH, Desouza has made a full recovery with no ill effect.