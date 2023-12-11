‘A' for Miami-Dade, ‘B' for Broward: See how each school was graded in South Florida

The Florida Department of Education released school grades for the 2022-23 school year on Monday.

At the district level, Miami Dade County Public Schools received an "A," while Broward County Public Schools received a "B."

Of the 67 school districts in Florida, Miami-Dade is one of only 16 that were given an "A." Miami-Dade has received an "A" grade every year since 2018.

Broward County has been ranked a "B" district every year for the last nine years.

"This is the starting point for Broward County Public Schools under the new state standards," reads a statement from Broward Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata. "It clearly marks the path of what we need to achieve to become an 'A' district."

Why are schools and districts graded?

The grades are part of Florida’s transition toward using progress monitoring instead of traditional high-stakes testing, according to a news release from FDOE.

FDOE says the grades serve as a baseline for working toward improved performance, and carry no negative consequences.

“These school grades serve as a baseline for districts and provide a starting point for future achievement,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “I look forward to seeing schools rise to the occasion as they continue to provide Florida students a first-rate education.”

Schools and districts will now use their baseline grades to make changes in instructional practices that will lead to better outcomes for students, according to FDOE.

How are grades calculated?

FDOE says the grades were calculated using the new performance standards for the English Language Arts and Mathematics assessments (FAST).

The percentage of schools that earned an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” are statistically equivalent to the 2021-22 grade results, as required by state law.