The death of a 10-month-old baby in South Florida is serving as yet another reminder to keep prescriptions out of the reach of children.

Tibina Louissant, 53, is now facing an aggravated manslaughter charge after her grandson Josiah Tobias Fenelus died in her care.

An autopsy revealed that the baby, who had no known medical problems, died from a lethal concentration of the powerful antihistamine cyproheptadine in his body.

Toxicology tests determined that items found in Louissant’s home, including two baby bottles, tested positive for cyproheptadine.

According to a warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cyproheptadine is found in the drug Apetamin, which is commonly advertised as a syrup that can be used to stimulate the appetite and augment one’s physical appearance.

Back in September, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit echoed that warning over the illegal use of cyproheptadine to educate and inform the public about its potentially deadly effects.

The cyproheptadine found in Apetamin, which is not FDA-approved, acts as a powerful antihistamine. While it is only legal with a doctor’s prescription, it can be found in products sold in certain stores and online without a prescription.

According to the FDA, antihistamine overdose can cause disorientation, hallucinations, convulsions, coma and — in some cases — death.

Cyproheptadine is also found in pill form in the drug Periactin, which is used to treat allergy symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can relieve a runny nose, watery eyes or an itchy rash.

BSO reminds the public to always check the list of ingredients prior to taking any medication or supplement or before giving it to a child or loved one.