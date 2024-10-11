A rare sight: Northern lights visible in Florida amid geomagnetic storm

Floridians in the Keys, Tallahassee and other parts of the state were treated to the rare sight of the Northern Lights in the sky Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Key West posted photos on X of the aurora, courtesy of Megan Stapleton.

Same for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, where many were able to get a good view of the lights.

Forecasters at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday into Friday. Experts are monitoring the sun following a strong X-class solar flare and the resulting coronal mass ejection.