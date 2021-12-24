‘A Wonderful World' Musical Details Life of Jazz Legend Louis Armstrong

Miami New Drama presents “A Wonderful World,” a musical about jazz legend and singular American icon Louis Armstrong. The show features music that was made famous by Armstrong.

The musical was written by South Florida’s own Aurin Squire, who is originally from Opa-Locka and went off to become an award-winning play wright and author. This production brought him back to South Florida.

“It’s great to be back in Miami and actually have the home premier in front of a home crowd. It's always been my dream growing up here to see a vibrant theater community,” he told NBC 6 News.

“A Wonderful World” follows the birth of jazz to the evaluation and making of the musical legend. Squire focuses his musical drama through the women in Armstrong’s life. Singer and performer Nicole Henry plays one of Louie’s wives, Alpha Smith.

“Louis Armstrong is a legend and American legend," she said. "There was a time he was one of the most famous black man in the 30s and 40s in the world, not just America.”

The production also stars Juson Williams as Louis Armstrong, Darlene Hope as Lucille Wilson, Christina Sajous as Daisy Parker, ​​Allison Semmesas, Lil Harden with Gavin Gregoryas King Joe Oliver, Stephen G. Anthony as Joe Glaser, Jason Holley as Lincoln Perry and Daniel Barrett as Johnny Collins.

Tickets cost between $45 and $85 and are available for purchase by clicking here or by calling (305)674-1040.

The production of “A Wonderful World” was temporarily put on pause this week due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It’s expected to reopen on December 29th and will run until January 16th.