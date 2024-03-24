Activists gather in Little Havana to stand in solidarity with Cuban people calling for national strike

Activists gathered in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood on Sunday, to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people who have been calling for a national strike over shortages throughout the island.

Massive protests initially erupted in Santiago and other Cuban cities last weekend, as people protested the lack of food and electricity.

Those who attended the march in Little Havana on Sunday, emphasized that they were there not asking for those in the island to protest, but rather to call for their right to do so.

During 2021 protests, the Cuban regime punished some who attended the marches with prison sentences.

Activists say they are calling for change and freedom for all the people of Cuba -- especially those wrongfully imprisoned.

Meanwhile, Cuban regime leaders blamed the U.S. earlier this week for instigating the protests.