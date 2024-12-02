After a busy day, post-Thanksgiving travel rush winds down in South Florida

Travelers packed Miami International Airport Sunday night as people headed back home for the post-Thanksgiving holiday rush.

Some passengers waited in long lines either to check their bags or to go through TSA security checkpoints.

"I'm trying to check these in as quickly as possible, but the lines look crazy,” said traveler Jordan McIntyre.

“I’m glad we got here four hours early because it is pretty packed out,” said traveler Brittany Hughes.

MIA predicted Sunday would be one of its busiest days with 168,000 people expected to travel through the airport for the post-Thanksgiving holiday rush.

The airport didn’t have any major cancellations despite a storm and blizzard-like conditions hitting parts of the country from Ohio to upstate New York and Pennsylvania.

By Monday morning, things were starting to slow down a bit at the airport. Even so, the FAA is reporting record numbers with 232,000 flights across Thanksgiving week.

More than 52,000 flights carried passengers last Tuesday with 0.3 percent of flights having to be canceled.

The FAA said delays were also a record low at just 1.2 percent.

AAA also predicted that 90 percent of the 80 million people predicted to travel this week will be driving.