Afternoon Storms Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Slight Relief Into the Weekend

South Florida will be dealing with another day of wet afternoon weather Thursday, but some relief could be coming just in time to end the work week.

Our hot pattern continues Thursday with temperatures once again expected to push into the mid-90s. We could be looking at more record heat with the current record for this date in Miami standing at 95 in Miami and 98 in Fort Lauderdale.

Afternoon and early evening storms are possible too with just under half of us seeing the action.

We get a little bit of a pattern shift Friday with more of a beach breeze expected. Highs will dip to the low 90s with a better chance of morning showers. This trend holds into the weekend.