Air quality impacted by Saharan Dust blowing through South Florida. Here are 3 surprising benefits

You might have noticed the hazy air this past week in South Florida, and although some of it was caused by Fourth of July fireworks, the primary cause is the Saharan dust.

Meteorologists track the plume of dust by looking at the Saharan Air Layer, and they say that it's common for the dust to be making its way into Florida.

The dust is expected to continue settling in South Florida for the next week.

Traveling over 5,000 miles from Africa, through the Atlantic Ocean and into South Florida, the Saharan Dust comes with consequences — and some unexpected benefits.

Negative consequences of the dust:

Reduced air quality Triggered and worsened health issues

Those who suffer from respiratory problems are most vulnerable to the Saharan Dust. People may notice allergic irritations in the eyes, throat and nose.

The Air Quality Index is measured on a daily basis and it's advised for people who are sensitive to poor air quality to check the AQI often and consider utilizing a mask when spending time outdoors.

Surprising benefits of the dust:

It impedes the development of storms Decreased chances of rain Sunrises and sunsets become more vivid

According to NBC6 meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz, the dust suffocates the storm development, preventing it from growing any further, thereby diminishing rain chances.

Due to the haze, sunrises and sunsets are expected to be more vivid and dramatic during the time that the Saharan Dust lingers in South Florida.

These positive results might come as good news to Floridians who enjoy sunny summer days.