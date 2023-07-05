Air quality: Saharan Dust responsible for haze in South Florida skies

Did it look a little hazy to you this morning?

Some might think it was from the Fourth of July fireworks or the humidity, and while those can definitely be a contributor to the haze, there is an explanation…. and it relates to the tropics!

Saharan Dust that is slowing working into the atmosphere. This is a very dry air mass full of dust from Africa that has drifted across the Atlantic. Tropical systems love clean and moist air but when the Saharan Dust air particulates take over, it is harder for tropical systems to develop.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is not monitoring anything in the tropics and that can be attributed to the dust suffocating storm development and creating the haze in our skies.

The monsoonal pattern for Africa has been weak so more of the Saharan Desert Air has been able to move across the tropical waters of the Atlantic. With little storm development to help wash out the atmosphere, the dust has made its way to South Florida. The dust is also impacting the Greater Antilles, The Bahamas, and Hispaniola.

This weekend, the forecast calls for higher Saharan Dust particles and lower storm chances … meaning more hazing skies, and beautiful sunsets, as the dust helps beautify the evening light.

However, if you are sensitive to dust, or any particulate matter, you’re likely to notices the impacts!

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is measured daily and the Miami-Dade County - Department of Environmental Resources Management has stated a Saharan Dust Advisory for today. Particulate matter has reached moderate levels. Miami-Dade offers Air Quality Notification Service to customize what you want to monitor when it comes your health and to particulate matter in the atmosphere.