Alert Cancelled After Missing Child From Southwest Florida Found Safe

Officials have ended their search for a young girl who had been missing from her Southwest Florida home since Tuesday after she was found safe.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials issued the missing child alert for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian, who went missing from her Fort Myers home in the 4000 block of Sunfish Court.

Slobodzian is four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and has blue streaks in her hair.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say the child was found safe but did not give additional details.