Florida

Alert Cancelled After Missing Child From Southwest Florida Found Safe

FDLE officials issued the missing child alert for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian, who went missing from her Fort Myers home

FDLE

Officials have ended their search for a young girl who had been missing from her Southwest Florida home since Tuesday after she was found safe.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials issued the missing child alert for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian, who went missing from her Fort Myers home in the 4000 block of Sunfish Court.

Slobodzian is four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and has blue streaks in her hair.

Local

News You Should Know 57 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Proposed School Holiday After Halloween, Major Stores Closing Locations

Florida 2 hours ago

Former Death Row Inmate Alleges Bias in Lawsuit Against Sheriff’s Office

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say the child was found safe but did not give additional details.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us