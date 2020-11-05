Great White Shark Unama'ki Pings Off Key Largo

A massive Great White shark was gliding through the waters just south of Miami Thursday morning, shortly after pinging off Vero Beach.

Unama’ki, one of the largest Great Whites ever tagged, "pinged" at 5:46 a.m. off Key Largo Thursday. The 2,000 pound, 15-foot-long marine animal also pinged Sunday off Vero Beach, according to OCEARCH. The non-profit research organization tags sharks to keep track of their movement and activity.

Unama’ki was also tagged in Nova Scotia, Canada two months ago. Her name stands for "land of the fog" in the language of the indigenous Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia.

When we first met Unama'ki, we knew she had the potential to lead us to a site where she might give birth. She’s in the Bahamas making a similar journey that 2 other mature female #whitesharks, Luna & Lydia, also curiously made. Could she be pregnant & moving into a calmer area? pic.twitter.com/tRr66uEnYf — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 30, 2020

Unama’ki was first tagged in Nova Scotia last September. She is the second largest white shark OCEARCH has tagged in the northwest Atlantic.