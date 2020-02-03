Florida's Turnpike

All Lanes Closing After Hazardous Spill on Florida Turnpike

All lanes on a major Miami-Dade highway were being shut down after a truck rolled over and spilled "hazardous" materials onto the roadway Monday evening, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the truck was carrying hazardous materials when it overturned in the southbound lanes of Florida's turnpike near Northwest 74th street.

Both north and southbound lanes will be shut down as crews clean up the material that spilled from the truck.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Florida's TurnpikeFlorida Highway Patrol
