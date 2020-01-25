Super Bowl LIV

Alleged Adult Entertainment Planned on Mega Yacht During Super Bowl: Commissioner

Commissioner Joe Carollo expressed outrage that the SeaFair Yacht was reportedly leased to a company out of the Atlanta area advertising as the “No. 1 strip club and lounge.”

SeaFair Mega Yacht

A member of the Miami city commission is asking for an investigation into claims that a mega yacht docked near Bayfront Park during the week before Super Bowl LIV will allegedly feature adult entertainment.

During a Saturday afternoon press conference, Commissioner Joe Carollo expressed outrage that the SeaFair Yacht was reportedly leased to a company out of the Atlanta area that advertises on social media as the “No. 1 strip club and lounge.”

Carollo says he received information about the alleged rental on Friday, one day before the Super Bowl Live fan event opened.

"We can't say what is going to be on there for those six days, we can only go from what we've seen in social media,” Carollo said before adding that he was told that over 100 women were being brought in to work on the boat in an area where adult entertainment is not permitted and violates city code.

The owner of the yacht, David Lester, sent a statement to NBC 6 saying that permission was never given for unlawful activity to take place on the ship.

“Our goal with the client was to offer an additional range of exciting outstanding activity during Super Bowl week in Miami,” Lester wrote. “It is unfortunate that some unauthorized advertising on social media created a false impression of activities planned aboard.”

Lester added that he has been told the parties on the boar will feature musicians that include Nicki Minaj, Migos and 21 Savage among others.

