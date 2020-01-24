How to Navigate Road Closures During Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

Super Bowl LIV is at our doorstep which means even more drivers will be in areas that already get congested on normal days in South Florida. Here's how to steer clear of where not to go.

The National Football League’s Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center is already closing down roadways around Washington Avenue from 18th Street to 21st Street. An alternate for you is US-1 or if you can avoiding driving in that area all together, that's a better plan.

The Super Bowl LIV event at Bayfront Park is another fan experience changing the traffic game in Downtown Miami. The host committee says southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted to Northeast 2nd Avenue. Northbound traffic by Bayfront Park will be rerouted to the Biscayne Boulevard southbound lanes. Northbound traffic by the Arsht Center will be rerouted to Northeast 1st Avenue. Access to I-395 will remain.

The closures on Biscayne Boulevard near the park begin Wednesday, January 29th through Super Bowl Sunday. The closures on Biscayne Boulevard will include areas near the Adrienne Arsht Center starting Friday, January 31st through Super Bowl Sunday.

Our best advice: take the ride share route or you can hop on the Brightline. And always give yourself extra time because delays are expected.