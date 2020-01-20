Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

For the first time in a decade, the National Football League’s biggest game of the season takes place inside Hard Rock Stadium – and with the 54th edition of the Super Bowl taking place in South Florida, events across Miami-Dade and Broward are also taking place.

Here’s a complete list of some of the top events you can take attend starting the week of Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens.

Monday, January 27th

- Super Bowl Live inside Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami

The week-long fan fest started on Saturday and runs through Saturday, February 1st, including everything from free food to parades and fireworks as well as events documenting the road to the 11th Super Bowl game in the city.

- Super Bowl Opening Night, Marlins Park

What used to be called media day has moved to prime time in recent seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers taking the field at the home of the Marlins. The event starts at 7 p.m. as players and coaches from each team will be on hand.

Wednesday, January 29th

- Super Bowl Experience, Miami Beach Convention Center

The event took place this past weekend and will get back underway with events that include an interactive theme park, youth football clinics, merchandise for sale as well as autographs from current and former players and so much more!

Thursday, January 30th

- Celebrity South Beach Bowl, Flamingo Park

The event has tickets ranging from $40 to $125, with proceeds being given to youth organizations in the area and will feature top entertainers doing their thing on the field.

- Lizzo in concert, Fillmore Miami Beach

The Grammy Award nominated singer of such hits as “Truth Hurts” and more performs free for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers and starting at $40 for the public.

- DJ Khaled and DaBaby, AmeircanAirlines Arena

One of the top artists from South Florida will join forces with one of the hottest names in hip-hop for the concert inside the home of the Miami Heat.

Friday, January 31st

- Shaq’s Fun House Party, Mana Wynwood

Featuring stars such as Pitbull, DaBaby and more, the event will feature carnival games along with food and an open bar from some of the top locations in the area.

- Guns N’Roses in concert, AmericanAirlines Arena

One of the most iconic names in rock music history will take the stage to perform in a kickoff show for the weekend of the big game.

- Vewtopia Music Festival, Marlins Park

The two-day event features such international superstars as Cardi B., Chris Brown, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion and more on both Friday and Saturday.

- Harry Styles in concert, Watson Island

The pop heartthrob will be joined by Grammy Award-winning DJs and more for the event at the new Meridian Island Gardens, a 10,000-seat structure built for this year’s big game.

Saturday, February 1st

- Gronk Beach Super Bowl Party, Miami Beach

The former New England Patriots tight end and two-time Super Bowl champ welcomes such stars as Flo Rida, Rick Ross, Diplo and more along with food, drinks and more.

- Taste of the NFL Wine and Food Event, Broward Convention Center

Over 35 food stations will allow guests to dine on some of the best tastes in the area while giving back to organizations like Feeding America and more. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula will be joined by feature chefs Andrew Zimmern and Adam Richman along with many more.

- AT&T Super Saturday Night with Lady Gaga, Watson Island

Three years after rocking the stage at Super Bowl LI, the international superstar will take the stage at the new Meridian Island Gardens.

- Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The high-priced event features such stars as the Black Eyed Peas as well as DaBaby and local music star DJ Irie – along with more than likely a few swimsuit models.

- Maroon 5 in concert, AmericanAirlines Arena

Last year, the group led by former judge on NBC's The Voice, Adam Levine, rocked the halftime show before Super Bowl LIII – now, they get fans ready for this year’s event by rocking the stage in downtown Miami.

- Zac Brown Band, BB&T Center

The rock-country fusion star will take over Sunrise and get party goers ready for the biggest game of the season the next day.

- Maxim Havana Nights Super Bowl Party with The Chainsmokers, Virginia Key

- One of the most select events of the weekend takes place inside a five-acre property featuring models, athletes and musicians like Rick Ross and more.

Sunday, February 2nd

- Players Tailgate Party, Hard Rock Stadium

Over 30 active players will be joined by celebrities and gourmet chefs cooking all you can eat meals – for $875. For more info, click on this link.

- Darius Rucker in concert, Hard Rock Stadium

The country music star and lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish will take the stage for a free concert as part of the NFL’s pregame festivities leading up to the big game.

- Super Bowl LIV, Hard Rock Stadium

It’s the reason all the events beforehand are taking place as the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the biggest game of the season for the first time in 50 years, where they will face off against a San Francisco 49ers team who won two of the franchise’s five world championships inside the stadium.

- Migos, Fabulous and Lil Wayne in concert, Miami Beach

After the game, head over for concerts featuring the first two hip hop stars at Cameo while the last one will be performing at the Fontainebleau.