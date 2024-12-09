Miami international airport

Alleged driver in Thanksgiving hit-and-run arrested after killing man near Miami International Airport

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of 2100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, close to MIA

By Brian Hamacher and Monica Galarza

A man has been arrested after allegedly striking another and fleeing the scene near Miami International Airport on Thanksgiving morning, an arrest report said.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the area of 2100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, close to MIA.

According to the arrest report, surveillance from Miami International Airport captured the victim walking southbound across the inside eastbound lane when a gray Kia K5, allegedly driven by 38-year-old Gerson Jean, struck and vaulted the victim onto the roadway.

Gerson Jean

The car is then seen leaving the scene without rendering aid to the victim or calling 911 to report the crash, the report said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but he later died from his injuries, the report said.

On Wednesday, the Kia was located at a Lauderhill body shop with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, the report said.

The car was impounded at the Miami-Dade Police secure indoor storage facility as evidence.

On Friday Jean was located at the same body shop and was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.

According to the report, Jean was asked to voluntarily be transported to MDPD headquarters where he provided a statement of his involvement post-Miranda.

Jean was arrested and charged accordingly, the report said. He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without any incidents.

Miami international airportMiami-Dade County
