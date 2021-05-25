Alleged Drug Dealer Facing Murder Charge After Woman Overdoses in Coral Springs

An alleged drug dealer is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say a woman he sold drugs to in Coral Springs died of an overdose.

Salomon Jules Theoc, 26, was arrested earlier this month in the September 2020 death of Callie Harper, Coral Springs Police officials said.

Police said Theoc sold Harper heroin outside the WalMart on Turtle Creek Drive on Sept. 16.

Shortly after the sale, Harper overdosed and was rushed to Northwest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Broward County Medical Examiner determined Harper's death had been caused by Fentanyl, officials said.

Officials said investigators used surveillance footage, a witness and digital forensic evidence to obtain an indictment to arrest Theoc.

Theoc, of Pompano Beach, remained behind bars without bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"This investigation sends a message to all drug dealers that overdose investigations in the City of Coral Springs will not be viewed simply as the death of a person but handled as a criminal investigation," police said in a statement. "In the event Coral Springs detectives can identify dealers and link the distribution of the narcotics to the death of a person, we will work the with State Attorney’s Office with the intent of filing criminal charges."

Records showed Theoc was arrested the day after Harper's death on multiple drug possession and drug selling charges, after allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin to an undercover officer.