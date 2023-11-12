Alleged human remains found in Tamarac canal

Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a Tamarac home with the dive team and a medical examiner after a neighbor found what he claims to be human remains.

Police have not confirmed to NBC6 if they are investigating human remains.

Tyler Johnson, the man who found the remains, said he found them while he was in his backyard.

When NBC6 asked him why he believes these to be human remains, he said he is a paramedic.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.