Amber Alert Issued for 10-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing From Miami

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from Miami over the weekend.

Randi Canion was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street, Miami Police officials said.

Please share! FL AMBER Alert for Randi Canion, a black female, 10, last seen in Miami, may be in the company of an Unidentified White Male, may be traveling in a white Van. Contact the Miami Police Department w/any info at 305-603-6300 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/NesT30QScS — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 8, 2020

“We know that a 10-year-old, it’s a risk for anybody to be out there on the streets whether it’s alone or with someone, so that’s why we’re asking that if anybody has seen her over the weekend, Sunday, Monday to please contact us immediately," said Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega.

Canion is 5-foot-3 and about 140 pounds. The Amber Alert said she may be in a white van with an unidentified man.

Westview Baptist Church Pastor A.D. Lenoir Sr. said Canion is very active in his ministry with her adopted grandmother.

"This little lady is a very brilliant and smart girl. She is gifted," Lenoir said Tuesday. "She sang in the youth choir, she does praise dance."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

"We do need the public’s help. If they think that they’ve seen her or they see somebody that might be Randi Canion, please contact the City of Miami Police Department or dial 911 immediately," Vega said.