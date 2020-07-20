Florida

Amber Alert Issued for 9-Year-Old Missing From Near Central Florida Home

Officials say anyone with information should call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office or 911 and not approach the two if you see them

FDLE / WFLA-TV

Officials have issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning for a missing child last seen outside his home north of Tampa.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that 9-year-old Michael Morris was last seen outside his home in Holiday, located in Pasco County. Morris is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds with an abrasion on his chin.

Morris may be in the company of Haralampos Savopoulos, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a 2011 Nissan Versa with Florida tag number PCW H01.

Officials say anyone with information should call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office or 911 and not approach the two if you see them.

