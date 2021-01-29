AMBER Alert Issued for Two Girls Missing Out of Miami-Dade County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for two girls who were declared missing from Miami-Dade County Monday.

Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, are “missing and endangered,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said. Their case was upgraded to an AMBER Alert in the afternoon.

The pair may be together and have not had contact with friends or family since they were first reported missing. They may be in the company of a 16-year-old boy, Keon Kiser.

FL AMBER Alert for 12yo B/F Jazmine Brown & 13yo B/F Markevia Wright. May be w/ 16yo B/M Keon Kiser. Last seen near Homestead, FL. If you have any info on the whereabouts of these children, call Miami-Dade PD at 305-476-5423, 305-471-TIPS (8477), or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/6aTILMRWJV — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2021

Markevia Wright was last seen in the 12400 block of SW 283rd Street wearing a black jacket, white sandals, and a black shower cap. Jazmine Brown was last seen in the 28300 block of SW 124th Place wearing a blue-and-white t-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

🚨 #MISSING: We are continuing to search for these two missing juveniles. The missing juveniles may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 immediately. pic.twitter.com/BtJtPtMqNB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2021

Wright and Brown may be in need of services. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305)-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.