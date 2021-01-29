Miami-Dade County

AMBER Alert Issued for Two Girls Missing Out of Miami-Dade County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for two girls who were declared missing from Miami-Dade County Monday.

Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, are “missing and endangered,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said. Their case was upgraded to an AMBER Alert in the afternoon.

The pair may be together and have not had contact with friends or family since they were first reported missing. They may be in the company of a 16-year-old boy, Keon Kiser.

Markevia Wright was last seen in the 12400 block of SW 283rd Street wearing a black jacket, white sandals, and a black shower cap. Jazmine Brown was last seen in the 28300 block of SW 124th Place wearing a blue-and-white t-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Wright and Brown may be in need of services. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305)-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.

