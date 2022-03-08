American Airlines Adding Over 600 New Jobs in Miami

American Airlines will be increasing its workforce in Miami and strengthening its commitment to South Florida with the addition of 600 new jobs.

The airline currently has 200 new representatives in training, and a goal to hire more than 400 in the next couple of months, bringing the total of home-based Reservations agents to nearly 800.

“As the third-largest private employer in Miami-Dade County, these new full-time positions further strengthen our more than 30-year commitment to our community and to our Miami hub,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, American Airlines Vice President- Miami Operations. “With the record growth we’ve experienced in the last year, we’re thrilled to continue creating more jobs in Miami.”

The new hires will join more than 1,500 new team members hired at Miami International Airport in 2021.

“MIA is proud to be American Airlines’ home airport as they continue to invest in our community and create jobs for our residents,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It is thanks to partners like American and their commitment to our community, even during the hardest times of the pandemic, that we have been able to recover economically.”

American Airlines offers up to 360 flights to 140 destinations daily and launched six new international destinations and 11 domestic routes last year.

For more information on requirements and how to apply, click on this link.