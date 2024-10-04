$5k reward offered after man killed while rollerblading in North Miami Beach

Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve the murder of a man who was shot and killed while rollerblading in North Miami Beach earlier this week.

Wilton Mena was rollerblading after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue when he was killed.

On October 1, 2024, at approximately 2:06 a.m., Wilton Mena, also known as Frieza, was tragically killed while rollerblading in North Miami Beach, FL. 📍 Location: N.E. 167th Street and N.E. 18th Avenue 🤑 REWARD: Up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest! We are… pic.twitter.com/G7gYfVMTEn — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) October 3, 2024

Mena leaves behind a wife and child.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a $5,000 reward and should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit CrimeStoppers305.com. All tips can remain anonymous.