$5k reward offered after man killed while rollerblading in North Miami Beach

Wilton Mena was rollerblading after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue when he was killed.

Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve the murder of a man who was shot and killed while rollerblading in North Miami Beach earlier this week.

Wilton Mena was rollerblading after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue when he was killed.

Mena leaves behind a wife and child.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a $5,000 reward and should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit CrimeStoppers305.com. All tips can remain anonymous.

