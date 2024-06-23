Florida's Turnpike

Deadly crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

Cameras captured what appeared to be a body covered by a yellow tarp.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A traffic nightmare unfolded on Florida's Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade following a serious crash on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC6 that at least one person was killed in the crash. Cameras also captured what appeared to be a body covered by a yellow tarp.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down traffic in both directions, near 8th Street on the southbound lanes and near Bird Road on the Turnpike northbound.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida's Turnpike
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us