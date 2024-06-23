Deadly crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

A traffic nightmare unfolded on Florida's Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade following a serious crash on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC6 that at least one person was killed in the crash. Cameras also captured what appeared to be a body covered by a yellow tarp.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down traffic in both directions, near 8th Street on the southbound lanes and near Bird Road on the Turnpike northbound.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.