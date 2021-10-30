American Airlines Cancels 700+ Flights Halloween Weekend, Dozens at MIA

Hundreds of American Airlines flights have been canceled across the U.S. Halloween weekend. The company blamed bad weather and not enough staff.

“We got a message saying that the flight got canceled,” said passenger Monica Velez.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Dozens of flights were canceled Saturday at Miami International Airport, including one to Detroit that would’ve taken Velez back home.

She and other passengers got a text message a few hours before the flight.

“It said choose another flight,” Velez said. “But, they don’t have flights available til Monday or Tuesday. I have to work Monday and I have a nine-year-old at home. Tomorrow is Halloween. What can we do?”

In total, American canceled nearly 460 flights across the country Saturday, according to the site Flight Aware.

The company has also canceled another 285 flights planned for Sunday.

“I’m trying to see if they refund me,” Velez said. “I’ll get another airline even if I have to pay more money.”

The company released a statement saying they’ve adjusted their operation this month for the last few days by proactively canceling some flights.

The cancellations come on the heels of other airlines like Spirit and Southwest recently canceling flights across the U.S. due to staffing issues.

American says most of their customers have been able to rebook the same day.

But, for Velez and some others trying to find a way home, that’s not the case.

“I have to make it there,” Velez said.

The company says in November and December they expect to have extra staffing, including new flight attendants, team members, and pilots.