American Heritage player suddenly collapses after suffering seizure during high school football game

A night that was supposed to be about county bragging rights was suddenly cut short when a high school football player suddenly collapsed on the sidelines.

The scary scene took place Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium on the north campus of Miami-Dade College during a pre-season football game between American Heritage and Booker T. Washington.

The game was already underway in the first quarter when referees called a timeout on the field due to a medical emergency.

Over the loudspeaker, it was announced that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was en route to the stadium.

American Heritage player Timothy Burroughs-Love was seen on the floor as training staff administered CPR on the sidelines.

Training staff from both teams stayed with him as fire rescue made its way to the stadium.

As Timothy was lifted onto the stretcher and taken to the hospital, other players and training staff were visibly upset.

Shortly after the incident, it was announced that the game was canceled.

After the Friday night football game came to a frightening halt, the teen's family is speaking out with an update on his condition.

Godmother Danisha Rolle says the teen is a great athlete with a brilliant mind.

The football star, who has offers from Dartmouth and Yale, has been recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital after Friday night's game.

"He’s in ICU so we just want to give all honor and glory to god because he was able to survive, and now we're taking it day by day."

Rolle says Timothy suffered a seizure on the sidelines of Friday night's game, then suddenly collapsed. She says thankfully, he is now stable.

"His mother is by his side," said Rolle. "Now the coaches and staff have time to lay eyes on him to make sure he’s well. All his teammates that were there have sent lots of love, and we’re feeling it from all over South Florida."

The family doesn’t know yet when Timothy can go home.

"We are more concerned with his life right now rather than if he’ll play football again," said Rolle. "We'll see."

American Heritage commented on the staff's handling of the situation on the football team's Instagram story.

“God bless our athletic trainers and staff for their swift awareness of the situation and handling it until EMT arrived," the post read. "You all displayed heroic efforts to save his life."