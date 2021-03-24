AmericanAirlines Arena to be Renamed This Week in New Sponsorship Deal: Report

Miami-Dade County has worked out a deal to rename the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Under the 19-year, $135 million-dollar deal, the home to the Miami Heat will be renamed FTX Arena, after a cryptocurrency exchange.

County commissioners are expected to vote on the deal Friday.

The Miami Herald reported FTX negotiated the deal under an agreement that the county would reserve the sponsorship money to help combat gun violence and poverty in Miami-Dade.

The arena, which opened on New Year's Eve 1999, has always been named after the airline giant and has hosted games in five of the Heat's six NBA Finals appearances.

American Airlines announced in 2019 it would not renew naming rights to the arena, but the name has remained past the expiration of the last contract while another sponsor was found.