Another flight with dozens of Americans evacuating Haiti lands in Miami

A charter plane carried 80 Americans out of Haiti and landed in Miami on Thursday as unrest continues on the island.

Tania Diogene was one of the passengers on the Global X plane that was chartered by the U.S. Department of State. She told NBC6 she heard gunfire near her home before evacuating.

"You just stay in the house and let it happen," she said. "You cannot do anything about it."

The plane left Cap-Haïtien at 10:15 a.m. and landed at Miami International Airport at around noon. On Wednesday, a plane chartered by state officials carrying 14 Floridians landed in Sanford.

"There were eight kids under eight... it was very stressful for the parents, for the grandparents, but everyone made it safe and sound," Phillipe Armand said.

The unrest in Haiti continues, with reports of violence ramping up and vigilantes killing gang leaders.

Haiti’s main airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed. Food, water and basics are hardly available if at all.

"I don’t know what they can do about it but it is really bad, very bad," Diogene said. "Even if you have money, you’re not able to buy food, everything is mad expensive and all that."

Since Saturday, the U.S. government has arranged charter flights from Haiti to the U.S. for people with valid passports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has emphasized his commitment to getting Floridians out of Haiti. He said that unlike the federal charter flights, Florida is covering people’s costs.