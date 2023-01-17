Antisemitic Messages, Nazi Symbol Projected on South Florida Office Building

Police in West Palm Beach are investigating several disturbing images of antisemitic messages and the display of the Nazi symbol which was projected on a downtown office building.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the images were placed using a projector and a generator around 9 p.m. Saturday.

West Palm Beach Police said the men who were found near the projector were not cooperative when confronted by officers.

"This is a welcoming - this is a diverse - city," spokesperson Mike Jachles said. "But we have no place for that. We don't welcome them, those types of messages."

The images come as residents in a Boca Raton neighborhood said packages with disturbing messages and pellets were thrown into their yards this weekend.

In November, three teens were arrested after both racist and antisemitic graffiti was spray painted on the sidewalk and on signs in a Weston neighborhood.