Antonio Brown’s Latest Confrontation with Police Causes Rift with Community

Police have released information on a series of tense confrontations between officers and former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, which occurred at his Hollywood home.

According to an incident report, Brown's girlfriend - and mother to his three children - called police to help her remove her belongings from his home after an argument the night before.

Police say when they approached the front door of Brown's home to explain the situation, he became argumentative.

They say Brown wanted to report his girlfriend's Bently as stolen. But, she was able to provide evidence that she received the vehicle as a gift from Brown, according to the report.

After more back and forth, Brown closed the door on officers and returned a few minutes later with children's clothing. The clothes were given to his girlfriend.

On Monday, police say they once again responded to a domestic dispute between the two at Brown's residence.

Brown posted the fallout of the argument on his Instagram story. He can be seen taunting and hurling obscenities to his girlfriend, while she speaks to police with their children.

The incidents have since caused a rift between Hollywood Police and Brown.

In a statement, the department says Brown was removed from its Athletic League after a long relationship between the two.

"This type of behavior and communication with Officers is completely opposite of what we teach and instill in the youth of our community in the way of respect for parents, teachers, elders and all those in positions of authority. We began to reach out to Mr. Brown to have a conversation with him. We were unsuccessful in that effort," Hollwood Police Department says.

Brown's donations to the league will no longer be accepted by the department, according to police.

Hollywood Police have also issued a trespass warning to Brown for any Police Athletic League property.