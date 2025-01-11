Apparent fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Dania Beach under investigation

Broward County

Authorities are investigating an apparently fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach early Saturday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Griffin Road.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper could be seen examining a motorcycle that was laying in the roadway, with a yellow tarp covering what's believed to be a body nearby.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for the investigation but later reopened.

Authorities haven't confirmed any details or said what led up to the crash.

