Apparent human remains found in downtown Miami: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of Miami Police Department is investigating after apparent human remains were found in downtown Miami Monday, officials said.

According to Miami Police, the remains were found at 100 NW 6th Street in downtown Miami.

Police said they found the body parts in a trash chute

Police are asking residents and anyone in the area to avoid the area in an effort to avoid interfering with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

