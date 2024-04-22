Applications reopen for Hialeah's Section 8 housing waitlist. Here's how to apply

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr., members of the City Council and the Hialeah Housing Authority announced that the application process for Section 8, aimed at helping low-income families seeking to rent a home, has officially reopened.

Applications to join the waiting list will be accepted from April 22 to April 29.

Here is everything you need to know before you apply:

What is the Section 8 Housing Program?

HHA's Section 8 department currently administers more than 5,000 vouchers to eligible families.

Families in the program have the option and responsibility to select their own housing within the jurisdiction of Hialeah.

The rental subsidy is paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the participating family selected in Section 8.

The family pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.

According to HHA, family typically pays 30% of their adjusted gross income on rent.

How can I apply?

The application process is open now through April 29th.

Applications can only be submitted online. To fill out an application, click here.

For those who do not have access to the internet, on Monday April 22 and Tuesday April 23, HHA will be helping families complete a preliminary application at the John F Kennedy Library located at 190 W 49th Street in Hialeah, starting at 8:30 a.m. m. until 3:30 p.m.

You are required to bring the following information to submit the pre-application:

full legal name

social security number

date of birth

income information for all household members

Who qualifies for Section 8 housing?

The plan is limited to low-income families. The main criteria used to determine an applicant's eligibility are income limits.

At least one family member listed on the application must be a U.S. citizen or legal immigrant to be eligible, and the head of the household must be over 18 years of age to apply.

The qualifying salary table published on the voucher program site for Section 8 has the following limits:

Number of people in the household Income Level 1 $39,750 2 $45,400 3 $51,050 4 $56,750 5 $61,300 6 $65,850 7 $70,400 8 $74,950 Source: Hialeah Housing Authority

According to the HHA website, only one application per household will be allowed.

Families who submit more than one submission will be disqualified from consideration.

How is the selection process?

According to HHA, due to the high level of interest in the voucher program, a random lottery system will be used to select 1,000 names from all pre-applications submitted.

Those selected pre-applications will then be placed on the waitlist.

The time and date of receipt of the pre-application during the opening of the waiting list does not influence the selection of an application.

There is no need or advantage to apply immediately after the waiting list opens, HHA clarified.

Families will appear on the waitlist in the order determined by random selection in the lottery.

Families selected for the waitlist will receive notification by email.