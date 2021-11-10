Archdiocese of Miami Relaxes School Mask Mandate

A day after Miami-Dade and Broward public schools announced that they'd be relaxing their mask mandates, the Archdiocese of Miami has announced that it's adjusting its COVID-19 policies for students.

Beginning Nov. 15, any archdiocese student fully vaccinated or with a PCR positive test within the last six months can opt out of wearing a mask in school if the vaccination card is provided to the school or the positive PCR test result is provided to the school, the archdiocese said in a Wednesday news release.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Masks are already optional indoors for fully vaccinated students and teachers in the 7th and 8th grades who have provided a vaccination card to the school or had their vaccination confirmed through the FL SHOTS database.

Masks are required indoors for all faculty, staff and students that are not yet fully vaccinated or within the 6-month window post COVID infection with required documentation on file at the school. Masks will continue to be required for fully vaccinated teachers of grade 6 and lower.

The archdiocese said masks are not required for children under 2 years of age, and are optional for everyone outdoors.

The news release said the change is being made as COVID-19 cases have continued to decline among students and faculty in archdiocese schools, and in the South Florida community.

The announcement comes a day after Miami-Dade and Broward public schools announced they were relaxing their mask mandates by allowing parents an opt-out for their children.

It also comes about a week after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11.