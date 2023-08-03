Taylor Swift

Are you ‘…Ready For It?' Here's how to get tickets for Taylor Swift's Miami concerts

Hop in the 'Getaway Car' and drive on down to Hard Rock Stadium for three nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Taylor Swift is making her way down to South Florida.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift announced on social media.

The singer-songwriter has been performing her Eras tour around the United States since March.

Since then, she has announced additional international and domestic tour dates, three of them being at Miami Garden's Hard Rock Stadium from October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Gracie Abrams will be accompanying her as her opener.

Live out your "Wildest Dreams" as a verified fan by registering at taylorswift.com.

Swift last visited South Florida in 2019 while on her Reputation Tour.

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 18: Taylor Swift performs on stage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS)

She performed three sold-out shows in mid-April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

