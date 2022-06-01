2022 Hurricane Season

Area in Gulf of Mexico Likely to Become 1st Named Storm of 2022 Atlantic Season: NHC

If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wednesday marks the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters are already preparing for the first system that could make landfall in Florida this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center reported an area of low pressure could develop near the Yucatan Peninsula partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha.

Energy from the remnants of Agatha will continue to slide northeast toward the Gulf of Mexico and there is now a 70% chance that a tropical depression will form somewhere between the Yucatan and the southern half of Florida.

If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Computer models still show two solutions: The GFS is a southern track that is lower impact. The Euro is a northern track that is higher impact. Even though the GFS model has a weaker system that tracks to our south, it has been trending north and trending stronger, making it closer to the Euro forecast.

At this time, it looks like more a rain impact than a wind impact, but that rain could be very heavy on Friday and Saturday. 

It does seem as though Tropical Storm or even Hurricane Alex could form in the Atlantic after the system crosses Florida.

Local

NBC 6 Responds 14 hours ago

Are You Paying Up? NBC 6 Wants to Hear From You

Broward County 16 hours ago

Ex-Broward County Teacher Facing Multiple Sexual Battery Charges

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

2022 Hurricane SeasonFloridaNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us