Argument in Florida City Walmart turns deadly: What we know about the shooting

Chaos erupted inside a Walmart Wednesday in Florida City after an altercation led to a shooting, killing one man and injuring several others.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting.

Argument turns violent

Miami-Dade Police responded to the supercenter at 33501 S. Dixie Highway just before 3 p.m., where they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said two groups got into an altercation, during which someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One of the victims, who was part of the fight, was shot and later died from his injuries.

One was killed, several were injured

Police identified 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez as the man who was killed.

Another man — a bystander — was struck by a stray bullet. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury to a lower extremity, police said. His identity wasn't released.

A woman who suffered a head injury while running away also showed up at a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, officials said. Additionally, five people who suffered minor cuts and scrapes while running from the gunfire were treated outside the store and released.

One person was detained, four are sought

Miami-Dade Police detained one person involved in the fight but are still looking for the four people they say were involved.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a man in handcuffs being placed in the back of a Florida City Police car.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage and searching for the other suspects involved in the altercation and shooting, but need the public's help to find the other suspects.

"It's so important that anybody who saw something, heard something, no matter how small you think this information is, let us know," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Video shows the moments after a shooting inside a Florida City Walmart that left one person dead and others injured.