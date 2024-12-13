Armed man dies after barricade inside Tamarac home: BSO

A man has died after he was was barricaded for hours in a Tamarac home, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).
The man, who was believed to be alone, was barricaded in the the 5000 block of Northwest 50th Street.
The scene had been active since late Thursday night.
BSO’s SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were at the home working the incident.
Authorities confirmed Friday morning that he had died by suicide.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.