Fort Lauderdale

Armed man barricaded in Fort Lauderdale home shoots at officers: Police

SWAT officers were trying to make contact with the man as nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police responded to an armed man who shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a disturbance between family members at 2:30 p.m. near Southwest 28th Way and Riverland Road, officials said.

As officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside a residence and fired multiple shots toward officers, police said.

A woman injured in the original disturbance was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

