Armed Robbery at Miami Gas Station Leads to Chase, Arrest in Miramar: Police

Police say the robbery took place inside the Shell station located off Northwest 7th Street and Le Jeune Road

One man was taken into custody after an armed robbery inside a Miami gas station led to a chase and eventual stop in Broward County.

Police say the robbery took place inside the Shell station located off Northwest 7th Street and Le Jeune Road, where detectives say two men were armed inside before fleeing the scene on the Dolphin Expressway.

Reports say the men traveled north on the Florida’s Turnpike before eventually getting off the roadways near Miramar Parkway and bailing out of their vehicle near Monarch Lakes Boulevard.

One man was taken into custody while officials have not said if they are still looking for the second person at this time.

Investigators have not said what charges the men involved will face.

