Miami

‘Arrest Fauci': Highway Sign Hacked in Miami

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC 6

Someone hacked a highway road sign in Miami to display their opinions on COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Arrest Fauci" "COVID-19 was a hoax" and "vaccines kill" were among the messages displayed on the sign on the 836 near the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue early Tuesday.

By mid-morning, after Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials were aware of the incident, the sign had been fixed or turned off.

Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease expert, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

