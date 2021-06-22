‘Arrest Fauci': Highway Sign Hacked in Miami

Someone hacked a highway road sign in Miami to display their opinions on COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Arrest Fauci" "COVID-19 was a hoax" and "vaccines kill" were among the messages displayed on the sign on the 836 near the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue early Tuesday.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

By mid-morning, after Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials were aware of the incident, the sign had been fixed or turned off.

Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease expert, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.