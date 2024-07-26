6 children thrown from car, 3 adults hurt in North Lauderdale crash: BSO

Six children and two adults were thrown from a car and taken to the hospital after a crash in North Lauderdale on Friday morning, authorities said.

A van and a Toyota 4Runner collided before 8 a.m.

There were eight people, two adults and six children, that were inside the Toyota and ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

The children were unrestrained in the vehicle, according to BSO. They did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries.

More details on their conditions were not provided.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital, BSO said.

The north and southbound lanes of Southwest 81st Avenue near Southwest Seventh Court were shut down due to the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.