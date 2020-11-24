Arrest Made in 2018 Fatal Shooting of Miami-Dade Librarian

Police say they've arrested the person who allegedly shot and killed a longtime librarian in Miami Gardens back in 2018.

According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Shaun Fortune was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with the murder of 47-year-old Jaime Humet.

Police say Humet was fatally shot on Dec. 10, 2018 at a Dade County Federal Union in Miami Gardens. After making a transaction, a man went up to his car and shot him.

Surveillance video released at the time showed a man in a black hoodie getting out of a white Kia Optima. Another camera angle showed the victim driving away after he was shot and the suspect making a run for it.

Jaime Humet was a librarian in Miami-Dade County for 20 years.

Police say in April 2019 an anonymous caller reached out to Crime Stoppers to provide information on the shooting. According to the arrest report, the caller said Fortune was "showing off news video" of the incident, saying the shooting was an accident. The caller went on to say that three people were in the Kia Optima and told Fortune to rob Humet, handing him the gun.

A month later, fingerprints found inside Humet's vehicle matched those of Fortune's, which gave police enough probable cause to receive an arrest warrant, according to the report.

Fortune is facing a 2nd Degree murder charge, as well as one count of an attempted armed robbery