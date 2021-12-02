Juvenile Arrested in Social Media Threat to Stoneman Douglas High School

An arrest has been made following a social media threat made against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Stoneman Douglas Principal Michelle Kefford announced the arrest in a message to parents Wednesday.

Kefford said the Broward Sheriff's Office and Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit immediately investigated the threat and made an arrest.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the suspect, a juvenile, made the threat in a social media chat room. The juvenile faces one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting.

Kefford didn't say whether the person arrested was an MSD student.

"I want to thank everyone for their roles in safely resolving this situation," Kefford's message said. "I also want to remind all students and families how seriously any and all threats are taken. Parents, please speak with your children to remind them that any threat - even if they think it is a joke - will result in serious consequences."

The Parkland school was the scene of a Feb. 14, 2018 shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people.