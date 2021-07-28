Arrest Warrant Uncovers Stash of Guns, Drugs, Body Armor in Miami Beach

Nearly a dozen firearms, including rifles, ammunition and body armor were discovered at a West Park home Wednesday after law enforcement officials issued an arrest warrant for one of the four suspects involved in an aggravated assault with a firearm in Miami Beach, police said.

The Miami Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Taskforce developed a coordinated operation to take all four suspects into custody.

On July 15, the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Fugitive Task Force and the Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response Unit assisted the MBPD by serving an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Risson Beaubrun, one of the suspects stemming from the assault.

The investigation revealed that Beaubrun was residing at a home in the 100 block of Newton Road in West Park that was housing multiple firearms.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to get Beaubrun to exit the residence.

Inside the house, authorities discovered multiple suspects attempting to hide from law enforcement. Detectives also recovered 11 firearms, including rifles and handguns, a large amount of various caliber bullets, multiple high capacity magazines, ballistic vests with rifle plates and a trafficking amount of Oxycodone in plain view, police said.

VIPER detectives arrested several individuals at the West Park residence who face charges to include possession of firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking oxycodone, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon.

It was also determined that one of the individuals had been convicted of murder in Miami-Dade, police said.

The three additional suspects involved in the Miami Beach assault were arrested by law enforcement agencies in Aventura, Miramar and Pembroke Pines, according to a report by the Broward Sheriff's Office.