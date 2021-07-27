Arrests Made in December 2016 Shooting Death of FIU Student in Parking Garage

Police have arrested and charged two men in the December 2016 murder of a Florida International University student.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Donterio Fowler and 23-year-old Keondre Fields with first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Michael Zaldua.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Zaldua, a student at FIU and a freelance photographer, was shot and killed in a parking garage connected to the 4th Street Commons apartment complex just blocks from campus.

"It's just scary to see that someone can easily get shot. I go to the same school as he," neighbor and student Alexis Agusto said at the time of the shooting.

Zaldua was killed on the 3rd floor of the garage and detectives found a lot of cash in the victim's car, officials said.

“When a loved one is killed and there is no arrest, the family tragedy only deepens as time passes and questions remain unanswered,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

Investigators also found several large Ziploc bags in Zaldua’s car containing marijuana and a small baggie of suspected cocaine.

“This case is another example that the tireless and determined work of the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is constant,” said Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III. “Loved ones deserve to know and deserve proper closure.”