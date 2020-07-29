As Hospitalizations Lag, Demand For Plasma Donations Continue

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow, so does the need for blood and convalescent plasma.

The city of Hialeah and Cano Health partnered with One Blood for a blood drive on Wednesday. They called on people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

“We all know the needs of the hospitals right now. We all have to help each other,” Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said.

As a result of an increase in demand for plasma and the number of people being tested for the virus, a requirement to donate has changed. Initially, a person needed at least two negative test results to prove they were healthy enough to donate plasma. Now, the person just needs to be symptom-free for 14 days.

A person still needs a lab result showing a confirmed case or a positive antibody test.

Most laboratories are reporting a 7-10 day wait time for a result.

“There are benefits to you donating blood beyond saving a life. You will get screened for antibodies, basic tests like iron and cholesterol levels, and of course the satisfaction of doing something that impacts the community,” Dr. Marlo Cano said.

Several months into the pandemic and more doctors are using plasma earlier in the treatment of a patient before they become critically ill.

If you would like to donate blood or plasma, visit OneBlood.org.